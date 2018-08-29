Raiders/NFL

Aaron Rodgers gets $134M extension with Green Bay Packers

By Genaro Armas The Associated Press
August 29, 2018 - 3:13 pm
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is getting another big deal.

The two-time NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year extension that would keep Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season.

The four-year deal is worth $134 million, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers’ former teammate, NFL Network analyst James Jones, first reported the agreement.

Rodgers’ new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s five-year extension worth $30 million a year.

Rodgers turns 35 in December. He signed his previous extension, a five-year deal worth $110 million, before the 2013 season.

Neither Rodgers nor the Packers expressed concern through this preseason that they couldn’t get a new deal done.

“I talk with my agent daily, so I’m aware of conversations,” Rodgers said when training camp opened last month. “But I’m really not too worried about it … like I said, there’s more than mutual interest on both sides.”

Rodgers is healthy again after being limited to seven games last year because of a right collarbone injury. Green Bay flopped without him.

