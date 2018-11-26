Browns QB Baker Mayfield calls former coach Hue Jackson ‘fake’

A day after throwing four touchdown passes in a 35-20 win over Cincinnati and then rejecting a postgame hug from his former coach, Mayfield called Jackson “fake” as the Browns rookie quarterback fended off criticism of his behavior.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meets with Cincinnati Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, right, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) celebrate in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, left, meets with Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CLEVELAND — Apparently, beating Hue Jackson on the field wasn’t enough for Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was upset with comments made about him by ESPN’s Damien Woody, who said the QB was acting childish and hypocritical for saying Jackson should not have joined the Bengals’ staff after he was fired last month in Cleveland.

“Baker Mayfield needs to grow up,” said Woody, who played in the NFL for eight years. “This is pro football, you’re dealing with grown men. What I found funny about this whole thing, Baker Mayfield, didn’t he go from Texas Tech to Oklahoma? Two teams in the Big 12. You went from one rival to another in the same conference.”

Mayfield walked on at Texas Tech before transferring.

He shot back at Woody with an Instagram comment, saying the announcer’s take was “not even comparable” and then took another crack at Jackson.

“I didn’t lose 30+ games be fake and then do that . I wasn’t gonna have a scholarship. Good try though buddy.”

Following Sunday’s game, Mayfield, who began the season as Tyrod Taylor’s backup before an injury moved him into the starting lineup, said he didn’t feel the need to interact with Jackson. The pair did shake hands.

“I didn’t feel like talking,” Mayfield said, adding he was motivated by Jackson leaving for the Bengals. “Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, I don’t know. It’s just somebody that was in our locker room, asking for us to play for him, and then goes to a different team we play twice a year.”

Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons before he was fired by the Browns. He was always complimentary of Mayfield, who never complained — at least publicly — about beginning his NFL career in a backup role.

While interim Browns coach Gregg Williams refused Monday to discuss whether his players were motivated by Jackson, Mayfield is certain to be asked about it Wednesday when the Browns return to practice.

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 23.