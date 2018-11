Bruce Irvin cut by the Raiders on Saturday.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin (51) tries to stay cool during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Bruce Irvin only played nine defensive snaps for the Raiders during Thursday’s embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Those were the final snaps for Irvin in a Raiders uniform.

The Raiders released the defensive end on Saturday after three seasons, according to The Athletic. The team has yet to make an official announcement.

