Cardinals hire ex-Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, a move aimed at providing guidance for young quarterback Josh Rosen and resuscitating the worst offense in the NFL.

In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to quarterback Jett Duffey (7) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Lubbock, Texas. Duffey is expected to get his second start on Saturday against Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury walks off the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Texas in Lubbock, Texas. The Arizona Cardinals have hired Kingsbury, a move aimed at providing guidance for young quarterback Josh Rosen and resuscitating the worst offense in the NFL. The Cardinals announced the hiring Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 after a long interview earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, file)

The Cardinals announced the hiring Tuesday after a long interview earlier in the day. He was to be introduced at a news conference at the team’s training facility in Tempe on Wednesday.

Kingsbury was fired after going 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech, but his teams were known for their high-scoring performances. His prize pupil in those days was current Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tuesday’s hiring came barely a month after Kingsbury was hired as offensive coordinator at USC.

Kingsbury replaces Steve Wilks, who was fired after going an NFL-worst 3-13 in his one season in Arizona.