Chargers-Raiders position breakdown for Sunday

The Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is playing as if he’s still in his prime. He’s pushing the ball up the field while limiting the turnovers, something he hasn’t done in a few years. He has thrown 19 touchdown passes with three interceptions. Derek Carr is coming off a disastrous performance against the 49ers.

Advantage: Chargers

Running backs

The Chargers’ Melvin Gordon returned from a one-game injury absence to rush for 113 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries last week against the Seahawks. He’s considered one of the NFL’s best running backs. Doug Martin led the Raiders in Week 9 with 49 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Advantage: Chargers

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen finally broke 100 receiving yards last week after failing to reach the mark in his previous six games. He had six receptions for 124 yards versus the Seahawks. But the touchdowns are going to Chargers wideouts Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams. They’ve combined for 10 TD receptions. The Raiders received another dud from Martavis Bryant and Jordy Nelson in Week 9.

Advantage: Chargers

Offensive line

The Raiders gave up seven sacks to a Niners’ defensive line that was struggling to generate a pass rush. Injuries have hurt the Raiders’ offensive line, but they’re also not executing under Tom Cable’s guidance. Left tackle Russell Okung guides the Chargers’ offensive line.

Advantage: Chargers

Defensive line

Melvin Ingram continues to hold down the fort for the Chargers while Joey Bosa recovers from a foot injury. Ingram had a sack and four tackles against the Seahawks. The Raiders remain stuck at a league-worst seven sacks after failing to record one in their past two games.

Advantage: Chargers

Linebackers

With a healthy Denzel Perryman, the Chargers have a formidable rushing defense. They struggled a year ago without Perryman on the field. It’s been a lost season for Raiders linebackers.

Advantage: Chargers

Secondary

The Raiders have shuffled their starting lineup in recent weeks. Daryl Worley and Gareon Conley are listed as the starting cornerbacks on the latest depth chart. The Chargers’ Casey Hayward is playing like a top cornerback again, and safety Derwin James is in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Advantage: Chargers

Special teams

The Raiders have had issues at kicker, but not as bad as the Chargers. Caleb Sturgis was released this past week after missing a field goal and two extra-point attempts last week. Los Angeles activated kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

Advantage: Raiders

Intangibles

The Raiders, who have lost four straight, tend to play better at home. The last time the silver and black hosted a game, they hung with the Colts for three quarters and scored 28 points. Maybe the “Black Hole” atmosphere could provide a boost for a desperate team.

Advantage: Raiders

