Coliseum Authority OK’s Raiders lease to play in Oakland

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Coliseum Authority unanimously voted Friday morning to approve a lease agreement allowing the Raiders to play at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum until the team’s move to Las Vegas, a decision that essentially guarantees the lease will become official.

The Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors still must vote on the lease before it can be fully finalized.

Both these steps are considered a formality, given the city and county are jointly represented on the eight-chair Coliseum Authority committee. For weeks, city and county lawyers evaluated and helped negotiate the terms before Friday’s meeting was agendized on Tuesday.

Among the lease’s components, it features the Raiders paying $7.5 million to rent the Coliseum in 2019 with a team option to occupy the venue in 2020 should the franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas be postponed. Construction on the Raiders’ $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas remains on schedule, stadium and team officials have said.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raidersand@NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.