Committee to decide whether to change NFL interference review rule

By Steven Wine The Associated Press
May 22, 2019 - 10:44 am
 

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — NFL owners have given the competition committee the go-ahead to decide whether to refine the new rule allowing replay challenges involving pass interference.

The proposed tweak would take the decision on whether to review in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would instead require a coach’s challenge.

A final decision on the change will come after the committee discusses the subject with the league’s coaches next month. Owners voted in March to allow interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment.

