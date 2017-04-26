Details for Raiders’ Las Vegas NFL draft event Saturday released

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders draft day event in front of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak tweeted Wednesday.

.@RAIDERS draft day event is Saturday 4/29 from 9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Parking will be available at Bali Hai Golf Course. @NFL pic.twitter.com/Rpgy4MhPtQ — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) April 26, 2017

The team will announce all of its picks on the third and final day of the NFL Draft, which begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, live on TV at the site. The draft will be televised by ESPN and NFL Network.

Parking will be available at Bali Hai Golf Course.

The Raiders are scheduled to make five selections on the draft’s third day, picking once in rounds four to six and twice in the seventh round. It is common to announce day-three draft picks from a satellite location. Last year, the Raiders did so from Mexico City.

The team also is hosting an event in Oakland when the draft begins Thursday, attempting to keep two cities happy while the Raiders wait for their new stadium to be built in Las Vegas.

The team also erected a billboard on April 21 at its preferred stadium site, a 62-acre plot across 1-15 from Mandalay Bay. It reads in capital white letters: “The Raiders are coming.”