Donald Trump slams Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch for anthem sitting

Marshawn Lynch sat for the U.S. anthem on Sunday and rose for the Mexico one. On Monday, President Donald Trump scolded him for it.

MEXICO CITY — Marshawn Lynch did Sunday what he’s done before his other 12 games in uniform with the Raiders, including the preseason: He sat on the sideline during the U.S. national anthem.

For the first time, President Donald Trump publicly singled him out for it.

Lynch assumed his position at Estadio Azteca before a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots. Following the “Star-Spangled Banner,” he rose to his feet, and the Mexico national anthem played. Trump slammed Lynch on Monday morning, calling for the NFL to suspend him for the remainder of the season if he sits during the U.S. anthem again.

Lynch has not explicitly said why he sits during the anthem.

He has, however, previously expressed support for ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who first sat and then knelt on NFL sidelines in 2016 as a form of commentary and protest against racial inequality and misuse of police force he perceived as widespread.

Lynch notably wore a shirt that read “Everybody vs. Trump” before and after an Oct. 1 game against the Denver Broncos.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

It is unclear the root of Trump’s statement that Lynch was booed. It contradicts multiple first-hand accounts from Estadio Azteca. No boos before or during the national anthem, directed toward Lynch or otherwise, were reported. Trump’s criticism came minutes after Lynch was discussed during “Fox & Friends,” a morning political show of which he is considered to be a regular viewer. Booing was not mentioned during the segment.

In September, Trump made comments at an Alabama rally that prompted hundreds of NFL players — most for the first time — to demonstrate during the pregame anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ” Trump said on Sept. 22 to “USA!” chants. “You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag. He’s fired.’

“That owner — they’re friends of mine, many of them — they don’t know it: They’ll be the most popular person for a week. They’ll be the most popular person in this country because that’s a total disrespect for our heritage; that’s a total disrespect of everything we stand for. And I know we have freedoms, freedom of choice and many different freedoms, but it’s still totally disrespectful.”

Lynch, all in all, was a bright spot for the Raiders’ offense in the loss. He finished with 11 carries for 67 yards, including a season-long 25-yard gain in the second quarter. He saw two carries for 6 yards in the second half with the Raiders playing from behind.

Lynch, 31, joined the Raiders in April. He has 97 carries for 390 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

