Eagles beat Bears 16-15 in dramatic finish

Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining against the NFLs stingiest defense, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears 16-15 on Sunday in the final wild-card game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to break free from Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) rushes the ball in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) and teammates celebrate after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO — Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining against the NFL’s stingiest defense, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears 16-15 on Sunday in the final wild-card game.

Former Eagles kicker Cody Parkey hit the left upright and then the crossbar with a field-goal attempt from 43 yards with 10 seconds remaining, silencing the raucous crowd.

The defending league champion Eagles (10-7) squeezed into the playoffs by beating Washington and having the Bears (12-5) help them by knocking off Minnesota in the season finale. Philadelphia thanked its benefactor with a 12-play, 60-yard drive on which Foles, the Super Bowl MVP last February, hit six passes.

Philly plays at New Orleans next Sunday.

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since New England in 2004, and the Eagles are a sixth seed. The last sixth seed to win the NFL title was Green Bay in the 2010 season.

Chargers hold off Ravens 23-17 in playoff opener

BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Chargers kept Lamar Jackson grounded, and by the time the rookie got the passing game going it was too late for the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Badgley kicked five field goals, and Los Angeles harassed and hounded Jackson during a 23-17 victory Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chargers (13-4) will next face the second-seeded New England Patriots (11-5) on the road Sunday. The Chargers last won two games during a single postseason in 2007, when the franchise was in San Diego.

Badgley set a franchise record for field goals in a playoff game. He connected from 21, 53, 40, 34 and 47 yards.

The Chargers built a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter before Jackson threw two touchdown passes to make it close. Given one final chance to complete the comeback, the 21-year-old Jackson looked every bit like the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game when he lost the ball on his third fumble of the game.

Jackson finished 14 for 29 for 194 yards with an interception. He was sacked seven times.

The Chargers got even for a 22-10 loss two weeks ago to Baltimore (10-7), the AFC North champions.

The Ravens were making their first playoff appearance since 2014 after Jackson led the team on a 6-1 season-ending run following an injury to long-time starter Joe Flacco.

In the days leading up to the game, Jackson — the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner — was lauded for the job he did to get Baltimore into the postseason. With the former Louisville star leading the way, the Ravens went on a tear by combining a time-consuming ground game with the league’s top-ranked defense.

Jackson finished with 54 yards rushing, but he was booed by many in the crowd of 70, 432 after the Ravens fell behind by 20 points.

Not long after that, Jackson threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree to make it 23-10 with 6:33 remaining. Then he tossed a 7-yarder to Crabtree with 1:59 remaining, but Baltimore’s last chance ended when Jackson fumbled after being hit by Uchenna Nwosu.