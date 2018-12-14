Eagles QB Carson Wentz has stress fracture in back

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. The quarterback is listed as “questionable” for Sunday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz watches practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Nick Foles (9) throw before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz’s back injury means Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. The quarterback is listed as “questionable” for Sunday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team. Foles wasn’t available to speak to reporters, but teammates expect the Super Bowl MVP to start.

“He’s the guy and it’s my job to create as much separation for him or if he gives me an opportunity and I am covered, go get it,” wide receiver Nelson Agholor said after practice.

Pederson is optimistic about Wentz’s recovery.

“The fact that he doesn’t need surgery on this is the best news you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or stress injury,” Pederson said.

He wouldn’t rule him out for this week or the rest of this season. The Eagles (6-7) are still in the chase for a playoff spot.

“If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there’s no risk of anything further.”

The team isn’t certain when Wentz got hurt and Pederson said the injury developed over time. A test on Tuesday revealed his condition.

“He’s one of the toughest dudes I know, but of course it’s going to affect him,” wide receiver Jordan Matthews said after Thursday’s practice. “You have to be able to twist, you have to be able to turn. Carson is probably the best quarterback also throwing off the run, so that affects your running, too. He’s wearing a knee brace. This guy is playing through a lot.”

Foles hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee during a comeback win on the road against the Rams. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.

“Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason and we’ve got a ton of confidence that he’s going to give it his all like he always does,” said tight end Zach Ertz, who caught the winning touchdown pass from Foles in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England in February.

Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia. He has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 451 yards, one TD and one interception this season. He was outstanding last postseason, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards, six TDs, one pick and also had a TD catch.

“I’m not going to compare,” Agholor said. “It’s two different situations.”