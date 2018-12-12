Eagles QB Carson Wentz not yet ruled out for Rams game

Two people familiar with Carson Wentz’s back injury tell The Associated Press the quarterback hasn’t been ruled out for Philadelphia’s game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off of the field after he fumbled the ball and the Dallas Cowboys recovered during the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

PHILADELPHIA — Two people familiar with Carson Wentz’s back injury tell The Associated Press the quarterback hasn’t been ruled out for Philadelphia’s game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t made any definitive determination.

“Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we’re going to rest him today, continue to evaluate him and make sure he’s good,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight. Just going to rest him today and evaluate him further.”

Pederson said the problem isn’t a result of a hit or anything that happened in the last game, a 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 6-7.

“Nothing game-related,” Pederson said. “He’s dealt with it, and so we’re going to continue to evaluate.”

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start if Wentz can’t play. Foles hasn’t taken a snap since Week 2. Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10 and missed the first two games this season. Foles replaced him and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent). Wentz finished third in the NFL MVP voting last year.