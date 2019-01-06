Elliott, Cowboys run past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 137 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Cowboys hung on for a 24-22 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs near Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) flies for the goal line and makes a first down against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) intercepts the ball against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) defends against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Wright intercepted the ball. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir (35) and strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the turf after he was sacked for a loss during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 137 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Cowboys hung on for a 24-22 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

The playoff win by the Cowboys (11-6) was the first for Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott on their second try after losing a divisional game as rookies two years ago. Dallas will play either New Orleans or the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round next weekend.

The loss ended a run of nine straight victories in playoff openers for the Seahawks (10-7). The Elias Sports Bureau says it was the longest streak in NFL history.

Dallas’ defense, ranked in the top 10 most of the season, mostly kept quarterback Russell Wilson under control and handed him his first loss in four wild-card games.

Luck leads Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card

HOUSTON — Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts raced out to a big lead and cruised to a 21-7 win over the Houston Texans in the wild-card game on Saturday.

Luck put on a show in his hometown, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns before halftime to help the Colts (11-6) build a 21-0 lead.

Indianapolis advances to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round next weekend.

Houston (11-6), which overcame a 0-3 start to win the AFC South, gave up too many big plays and couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half to fall into the huge hole.

Deshaun Watson, who was sacked an NFL-leading 62 times in the regular season, was sacked three times and hit eight more times in a disappointing playoff debut. He finished with 235 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.