In this episode of Fantasy Outlaws, Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Ed Graney give their opinions on who to pick up from the waiver wire, who to start and who to sit for Week 7 of the NFL season.

In this episode of the Fantasy Outlaws, the Review-Journal’s Ed Graney, Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks on who to start, who to sit and waiver wire players to think about picking up during the seventh week of fantasy football season.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.