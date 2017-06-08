Former NFL player James Hardy found dead in Indiana river

In this July 27, 2009, file photo, Buffalo Bills' James Hardy catches a pas during NFL football training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., Authorities say the former NFL wide receiver has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the 31-year-old's body was identified Thursday, June 8, 2017, but that the cause and manner of death are still being investigated. His body was discovered the Wednesday in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne, Ind. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the 31-year-old’s body was identified Thursday, but that the cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

The coroner says the former Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens player was reported missing a few weeks ago by relatives. His body was discovered Wednesday in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne.

The former Indiana University star was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Bills. A series of injuries limited him to 16 games over two seasons in Buffalo. He also played for Baltimore before being released in 2011.

Police say an employee of Fort Wayne’s water filtration plant discovered his body.