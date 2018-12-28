Former Raiders WR Warren Wells passes away at age 76

Warren Wells, one of the great deep threats in Raiders history, passed away this week following an extensive battle with congestive heart failure. He was 76.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Warren Wells, one of the great deep threats in Raiders history, passed away this week following an extensive battle with congestive heart failure. He was 76.

Wells compiled a brilliant but abbreviated tenure with the franchise. He joined the Raiders in 1967 following a two-year Army stint. He averaged 23.3 yards per reception over the next four seasons.

The run included 1969 when he led the AFL with 1,260 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns and an average of 26.8 yards per catch while chasing deep passes from Daryle Lamonica. He totalted 47 receptions that year.

But his career was cut short to substance abuse and other off-the-field issues. The latter included a 1969 conviction for aggravated assault in an attempted rape case. Sentenced to prison in 1971 following a probation violation, he did not appear in an NFL game again.

“The Raiders mourn the passing of Warren Wells, who was an integral part of the Raiders’ vaunted vertical passing game,” the team said Thursday in a statement released on Twitter. “He will forever be a part of Raiders lore. The thoughts and prayers of the entire #RaiderNation are with the Wells family at this time.”

Streak continues

Quarterback Derek Carr has not thrown an interception in 335 consecutive passes.

The streak, which spans 10 games and one quarter, is the third-longest in NFL history, according to the team. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 402 straight passes without a pick earlier this year. New England’s Tom Brady went 358 passes between the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Some luck is involved, Carr said this week.

“I hit a (defensive back) in the chest in Cincinnati,” Carr said, referring to a Dec. 15 play against the Bengals. “Stuff happens, man. You know what I mean? Stuff happens. Actually, I remember Tom Brady talking about it when he was doing his little streak, and he said a lot of things have to go right for that kind of stuff to happen. It’s not all me. During the game I don’t think about it, to be honest with you.”

Notable

— Running back Jalen Richard (ankle) was upgraded from a limited to full participant in practice. Tight end Jared Cook (ribs), cornerback Gareon Conley (concussion), defensive tackle Mo Hurst Jr. (ankle) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle/knee) were limited for a second straight day.

— Guard-tackle Denver Kirkland (illness) and defensive back Montrel Meander (quad) were added to the injury report. Meander was limited. Kirkland missed practice.

— Raiders signed wide receiver Rashard Davis and cornerback Makinton Dorleant to the practice squad Thursday. All 10 spots are now full following Monday’s promotions of safety Dallin Leavitt and tight end Paul Butler. Butler was promoted off the practice squad to block the Detroit Lions’ attempt to sign him, a source said. The Raiders have five tight ends on their 53-man roster.

