Gareon Conley among Raiders not medically cleared to practice

First-round draft pick Gareon Conley was one of five players the Raiders deemed Saturday as unavailable to participate early in camp because of medical reasons.

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterbacks Connor Cook left, and Ej Manuel stretch during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, right, hands off the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to pass the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, prepares to pass the ball to running back Jalen Richard during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders back up quarterback Ej Manuel prepares to pass the ball as Connor Cook, right, looks on during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher runs with the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio watches his players during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr, (4) and backup quarterback Connor Cook (18) walk off the field after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, (4) pass the ball to wide receiver Amari Cooper as backup quarterbacks Connor Cook (18), center, and Ej Manuel (3), right, look on during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio addresses the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addresses the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack addresses the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

NAPA, Calif. — Gareon Conley seemed an easy guess to be on the field Saturday at training camp, given he signed his rookie contract just in time Friday evening following a short drive from Oakland.

Guess again.

In June, the Raiders’ first-round pick missed the end of the spring with an undisclosed injury. Apparently, that injury was relatively significant. Or at least, it was enough for Conley to be one of five players the Raiders deemed Saturday as unavailable to participate early in camp because of medical reasons.

Conley, defensive end Jihad Ward and center/guard Jon Feliciano were placed on the physically unable to perform list. Outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. were added to the non-football injury list.

All count against the 90-man roster, and each is eligible to be activated to practice at any point during camp.

Conley stood and watched Saturday’s first full-squad camp practice, taking mental reps.

“He’s a bright, young kid,” coach Jack Del Rio said. “We expect him back shortly. He’s on the mend right now; we knew that. We’re glad to have him here in camp. Obviously, being here around the guys and being able to hear and see what we’re doing and how we’re doing it certainly helps. … He was doing a really good job prior to having this setback in the offseason.

“It’s obvious that football means a lot to him and that he’s the kind of young man that’s really going to work hard to understand his assignments and his responsibilities.”

Alumni Weekend

Tradition is a point of pride for the Raiders.

This weekend in particular, it’s been on display.

More than 100 former Raiders are attending the club’s Alumni Weekend at their hotel headquarters. A number of events were planned for the group, including a Friday welcome reception, Saturday morning access to practice and a Saturday evening gala.

Those present included four Pro Football Hall of Famers: wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, cornerback Willie Brown, linebacker Ted Hendricks and center Jim Otto.

Kenny King, a Raiders running back from 1980 to 1985, said that he made a point to finally come to the annual event.

“We’re losing players. We’re losing teammates,” King said. “When you lose someone, it has a sad effect on your life. … It’s always good to get together on a happy note as opposed to a somber one. Too often we find ourselves in situations where we’re going to someone’s funeral. We’re not going to a reunion where we’re just celebrating what we’ve accomplished.”

Notable

— The Raiders claimed ex-Browns running back George Atkinson III off waivers on Saturday. Atkinson was with Oakland in some capacity from 2014 to 2016, be it during training camp or on the regular-season practice squad.

— Defensive end Khalil Mack laughed Saturday when reminded that quarterback Derek Carr predicted in a recent interview that he would total 30 sacks in 2017. “That’s the number I shoot for, but I didn’t want him to tell everybody else,” Mack said. He added that he’d be satisfied breaking the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.