Grading the Raiders’ 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) dives in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Grading the Raiders

How the team performed in a 42-28 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

OFFENSE: B-plus

You might look at the numbers of quarterback Derek Carr — 21-of-28 for 244 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score — and wonder how an A isn’t justified. But on the team’s most important drive — trailing by seven with 5:28 left and beginning at their own 27, Doug Martin fumbled. Five plays later, the Colts scored for a 14-point edge and that was that. Martin, now the lead back in the wake of Marshawn Lynch going on injured reserve, rushed for 72 yards on 14 carries. The Raiders did very well to generate 28 points off just 23:20 of possession time and in their first game without the now traded Amari Cooper, had seven different players catch balls.

DEFENSE: F

Brutal. The Colts punted just once and the Raiders became the first team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to allow three different tight ends to score in the same game. Andrew Luck was overly efficient in completing 22-of-31 for 239 yards and three scores. He wasn’t sacked. In fact, the Raiders have a league-low seven sacks in as many games, 20 fewer than NFL-best Baltimore. The Colts dominated the clock, possessing for 36:30 in large part to 222 rushing yards and a 69 percent success rate on third down.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

It doesn’t take much to get a failing grade. In fact, just one shank. Johnny Townsend certainly hasn’t set the world on fire since the Raiders drafted him in the fifth round — the team ranks 25th in the NFL for punting — and the rookie’s 25-yard offering in a tie game set up the Colts for what would prove the game-winning touchdown. “I’m not going to give up on Townsend,” said head coach Jon Gruden. “I’m not going to give up, period.”

COACHING: C

Balance this out between offense and defense, between the side that played well enough to win and the one that never allowed the Raiders a chance. As well as the Raiders moved the ball at times, their inability to get any stops more than sealed a sixth loss in seven games.

Ed Graney Review-Journal