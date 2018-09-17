Grading the Raiders in a 20-19 loss to the Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team play during the first half of their NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) tries to hold off Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) as quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver during the first half of their NFL game in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 20-19 loss to the Broncos:

OFFENSE: B

In two losses, the Raiders haven’t mustered much of a run game — now sitting at 187 total yards on 50 carries for a 3.7 average — but when your quarterback (Derek Carr) is 29-of-32 passing for 288 yards and a score against a defense the level of the Broncos, while also completing balls to nine different receivers in the first half alone, you probably did enough to win.

DEFENSE: C

The Raiders get an A for shutting out Denver the opening 30 minutes, an F for allowing 20 points thereafter and again only totaling one sack, meaning it was a dead-flat average performance. You can blame the altitude, but the Raiders also wilted down the stretch against the Rams last week in Oakland. A tired D? Denver’s last four possessions were over 11, 10, 14 and 10 plays. Scored on all of them.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Do you know when a blocked extra point in the first half proves brutal? When you lose 20-19. On that snap, Raiders tackle Donald Penn got beat by Shaquil Barrett, who was able to get a hand on the Mike Nugent attempt. It didn’t seem much then. It proved so later.

COACHING: B

The call on fourth-and-1 with his team leading 19-10 early in the fourth quarter and driving at the Denver 33 was terrific by Jon Gruden — he can’t help it that Keith Smith had hands of stone — and the overall game plan was much better than against the Rams.

Ed Graney Review-Journal