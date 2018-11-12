Grading the Raiders in a 20-6 loss to the Chargers

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to come on the field prior to the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 20-6 loss against the Chargers.

OFFENSE: D

It has become one-dimensional, a worst-case scenario for a unit that has now gone nine quarters without a touchdown. A battered front can’t protect quarterback Derek Carr (he was sacked four times Sunday) and he can’t protect the ball when necessary, fumbling via a strip sack in the second quarter and his team in the red zone. Carr would finish 24-of-37 for 243 yards, but a major part of a quarterback’s job is getting his team in the end zone. He hasn’t done it near enough. The running game is becoming less and less an option, given the Raiders are always chasing second-half points. Now, wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) looks to be lost for a significant period of time.

DEFENSE: C-plus

It’s all relative, of course, but given how bad this unit has been of late, limiting a Philip Rivers-led offense to a pair of touchdowns and field goals is a step forward for the Raiders. They even managed a sack — miracles happen! — and if not for Gareon Conley totally whiffing on a one-on-one tackle opportunity against Melvin Gordon, a short pass that resulted in a 66-yard score would have instead been a 10-yard gain. The Raiders can more than live with allowing 335 total yards and holding Rivers to 2-of-10 on third down. They didn’t lose because of the defense. At least not this time.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

At least we now know who the team’s fastest player is. Look at Johnny Townsend go, is right. The rookie punter who has struggled to this point ripped off a 42-yard run off a fake in the first quarter and then followed that gallop with three kicks for a 54-yard average and a long of 57. “I really believe in that kid,” said coach Jon Gruden. “He took his medicine for a few weeks like a lot of us, but he is going to be a really good punter for us.” Daniel Carlson also did his part, accounting for all the team’s points with fields goals of 46 and 30 yards.

COACHING: D

It couldn’t have been the easiest week of preparation, with wild fires raging throughout the state and affecting practices. But the Raiders can’t score to save their lives right now and most of the critical calls being made by Gruden are ending with negative outcomes. The fake punt was a nice decision from special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Paul Guenther’s defense at least didn’t get totally decimated. So there’s that.

