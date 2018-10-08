Grading the Raiders in a 26-10 Week 5 loss to the Chargers

How the Raiders performed in a 26-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Offense D-

The Raiders managed 289 yards but lacked cohesion behind a banged-up offensive line and showed little of the firepower from the previous week’s overtime shootout victory against Cleveland. Derek Carr — 24 of 33 for 268 yards and a parting gift touchdown flip to Jordy Nelson — had his moments, as Carr always does. But one was an ill-timed interception on first-and-goal from the Chargers’ 1-yard line that was magnified as if under the Hubble Space Telescope.

Defense D-

Philip Rivers was allowed to slice and dice for 22 completions in 27 attempts for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He was seldom pressured, and when he was, he kept plays alive. “He hurt us with screen passes,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “Rivers played great, he extended plays today.”

Special teams C-

Nothing jumps out here. The Raiders’ offense hemmed and hawed, so a big special teams play might have provided a much-needed spark. Johnny Townsend punted four times for a 49.5-yard average (40.5 net). Dwayne Harris returned two kickoffs for 44 yards. Matt McCrane kicked a 24-yard field goal and missed from 57. Ho and hum.

Coaching D

Gruden apparently saw something that suggested pass when the Raiders were knocking on the door at the Chargers’ 1-yard line late in the third quarter. An announced sellout crowd of 25,362 and Raiders’ running back Marshawn Lynch expected run. Carr’s lob was intercepted four yards deep in the end zone by Melvin Ingram, which nobody expected, save for Ingram. Game, set, match Los Angeles.