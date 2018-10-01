Grading the Raiders in a 45-42 OT win vs. the Browns

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against Cleveland Browns linebacker Genard Avery (55) during overtime of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The Raiders won 45-42. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

How the Raiders performed in a 45-42 overtime win against Cleveland.

OFFENSE: A

Sure, there were two interceptions and early points left on the field and a few more questionable decisions from quarterback Derek Carr, but with 565 yards and a rally from eight down over the final 1:28 of regulation to force overtime, it’s difficult to assign any other grade. The Raiders would play much of the game with rookies at each tackle spot and it was unanimous afterward that center Rodney Hudson was then game’s MVP. Marshawn Lynch (20 carries, 130 yards) was pretty good, too.

DEFENSE: C-plus

It accounted for some key stops at critical times, but still allowed 487 yards and watched Browns rookie Nick Chubb rip off scoring runs of 63 and 41 yards. The pressure on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was inconsistent, but the Raiders did get interceptions from Reggie Nelson and Gareon Conley, who returned his pick 36 yards for a score. Mayfield also fumbled twice, one of which was forced by defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. Tahir Whitehead led the Raiders with 12 tackles, while Hurst and Bruce Irvin added sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Matt McCrane was 3-of-5 on field goals, but it was his final one that allowed the Raiders to taste victory. A third-string rookie, McCrane made good from 29 yards out in overtime. Dwayne Harris was electric on five punt returns, averaging 19.6 yards with a long of 49. Special teams coordinate Rich Bisaccia earned his paycheck.

COACHING: A

Ten years later, Jon Gruden has a win as an NFL head coach, his 96th in the regular season and 101st overall. It wasn’t perfect, but unlike an 0-3 start to the season, the Raiders were able to finish things late. The six-play, 53-yard scoring drive over 58 seconds and ensuing two-point conversion to tie the game at 42 and force overtime was terrific.