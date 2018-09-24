Grading the Raiders in a Week 3 loss at Miami

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball as offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) holds off Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence (93) during the first half of their NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Grading the Raiders

How the Raiders performed in a 28-20 loss to the Dolphins:

OFFENSE: C-minus

Another receiver broke out this week — first came tight end Jared Cook against the Rams and then Amari Cooper against the Broncos — when Jordy Nelson offered six catches for 173 yards and a score. But when winning was on the line, quarterback Derek Carr (27-of-39 for 345 yards with a touchdown and two picks) wrongly checked to a throw on first-and-10 from the Miami 13 that was intercepted in the end zone.

DEFENSE: D

Miami had four scoring drives: 1:31, 2:03, 48 and 54 seconds. The Raiders owned time of possession by a whopping 17 minutes, so even though it was hot and humid at Hard Rock Stadium, the Raiders had little excuse for wearing down as in two previous losses. Ryan Tannehill burned them for a 158.3 quarterback rating, while the Dolphins added a tricky reverse pass for a 52-yard score. Three weeks in, the Raiders are averaging a sack a game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Mike Nugent had a nice day kicking the ball with field goals from 25 and 52 yards, but rookie punter Johnny Townsend was way off in averaging 37.3 yards on three attempts (Miami turned one shank into a touchdown three plays later) and penalties against the punt return team delivered the offense poor field position.

COACHING: F

Three games. Three halftime leads. Three losses. Whatever the Raiders are doing to begin games isn’t translating into the fourth quarter (outscored 37-3). Jon Gruden says it all begins with him, and we won’t disagree. His team isn’t good right now.

Ed Graney Review-Journal

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.