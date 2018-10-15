Grading the Raiders in their Week 6 loss to Seattle

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Grading the Raiders

How the Raiders performed in a 27-3 loss to Seattle in London.

OFFENSE: D

More deserving of an F, but some solace has to be offered Derek Carr, who amazingly only escaped London with what appears a minor tweak of his left arm. A young and patchwork offensive line was beyond brutal, as Carr was sacked six times, twice leading to fumbles recovered by the Seahawks. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (concussion) and backup guard Jon Feliciano (ribs) went down early, and the Raiders managed just one pass completion of more than 20 yards.

DEFENSE: F

No solace here. The Raiders talked all week about how if there was one thing they needed to slow in terms of the Seahawks, it was the ground game. What happened? Seattle opened with seven straight runs, drove 82 yards in 14 plays to the begin the game for a 7-0 lead and coasted from there. Russell Wilson was a more-than-efficient with a passing effort of 17-of-23 for 222 yards and three scores for Seattle. Arden Key did record his first career sack for the Raiders, to which teammate Bruce Irvin offered: “Popped his cherry. Finally.” So there is that.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Matt McCrane’s 43-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter allowed the Raiders to avoid being shut out for the first time since a 52-0 blanking by the St. Louis Rams in 2015. But punter Johnny Townsend — a University of Florida product — apparently doesn’t take to the cold weather and has never seen clouds before, averaging just 30.7 yards on three kicks. McCrane also missed from 48.

COACHING: F

Jon Gruden is good at taking much of the blame for what has delivered the Raiders to a 1-5 start, saying much of the bad that has occurred has his fingerprints all over it. There’s a good (great?) chance the Raiders are worse now than when he signed that 10-year deal to return. So all eyes will be on Gruden over the next few seasons to prove the moves he has made and will definitely make are ones capable of building a playoff roster. Right now, the Raiders aren’t close.

Ed Graney Review-Journal