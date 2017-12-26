Grading the Raiders’ Week 16 19-10 loss against the Eagles

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

How the Raiders performed in a 19-10 loss Monday night to the Philadelphia Eagles:

Offense

What started as strategic brilliance morphed into a stunning meltdown. After a turnover-free first half, the Raiders gave it away five times in the final two quarters. The game-loser proved to be quarterback Derek Carr’s decision to force a pass that cornerback Ronald Darby intercepted with 54 seconds left, leading to the Eagles’ go-ahead field goal. Running back Marshawn Lynch produced tough runs inside and totaled 95 of the team’s 137 rushing yards on 23 carries; Carr hooked up with wide receiver Amari Cooper on a sweet 63-yard touchdown pass; a ball-control mentality had the Eagles off balance for long stretches. The Raiders had the plan in place, but again couldn’t close the deal.

Defense

The unit’s grade kept rising throughout the game. The Raiders’ defenders put enough pressure on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to rattle him and disrupt the passing game. They slugged it out with the Eagles linemen and bottled up their running backs. Strong coverage in the secondary kept big plays to a minimum. Reggie Nelson dropped a sure pick-six in the first half, but delivered a key interception in the second half. The defense turned the game into a grind, which put the Raiders in position to win, only the offense couldn’t deliver.

Special teams

Basically nondescript for both teams. The Eagles of course made it a point to avoid kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Several punts by both sides were simply downed after not being fielded. Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio did miss a 48-yard field goal with 7:58 remaining that would have put the Raiders ahead 13-10 and possibly alter strategies later.

Coaching

Coach Jack Del Rio’s game plan to put pressure on the Eagles with Lynch’s inside runs worked. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s play-calling was solid. Defensive coordinator John Pagano had his players in the Eagles’ grill all game. But the Raiders didn’t execute when it mattered most.

Tom Spousta Las Vegas Review-Journal