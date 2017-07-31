Grand jury declines to indict Raiders’ Gareon Conley in rape case

A rape accusation case against Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was sent to a grand jury on Monday, a spokesperson for Cleveland police said in a statement.

Oakland Raiders first round NFL Draft pick Gareon Conley of Ohio State during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A rape accusation case against Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was sent to a grand jury early Monday, according to a statement from the Cleveland Police Department.

By late afternoon, the grand jury had weighed the evidence and Conley was cleared. The decision in Ohio came shortly after the Raiders had concluded practice in Napa, California.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said his client trusted and participated in legal system, and, “Today, he was vindicated.”

The Raiders drafted Conley in April despite the rape allegation against him, confident a police investigation would clear their first-round pick and hopeful the matter would be resolved before camp.

“I’m excited for Gareon and the Raiders for the process to work,” Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said.

The latest in the investigation of the team’s first-round draft pick came three days after Conley signed a four-year, $10.5 million contract and reported to training camp. He was then placed on the team’s physically unable to perform list Saturday for an unreported injury, which McKenzie said Monday was shin splints.

“The case involving Gareon Conley was submitted to the grand jury today,” the statement said. “Once a decision is reached, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office will be the point of contact for information.”

A woman accused Conley, 22, of rape in a Cleveland hotel room this April. Conley’s lawyer has publicly characterized a sexual event between the two as consensual.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Conley, taken by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick, was a starting cornerback at Ohio State for two years and captain of the Buckeyes his last season.

