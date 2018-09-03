Gruden hits key talking points for Raiders’ post-Mack plans

Thirteen of the first 14 questions Sunday for Raiders coach Jon Gruden was about his trade of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Newly acquired Chicago Bears player Khalil Mack displays his jersey after speaking to the media during an NFL football news conference Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Newly acquired Chicago Bears player Khalil Mack speaks with the media during a news conference Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden calls to his team as he stands next to running back Ryan Yurachek (44) before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. The Chicago Bears have acquired star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in a massive trade that sends two first-round draft picks to Oakland. A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press that Oakland will get first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020. Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The first question Sunday for Jon Gruden was about Khalil Mack.

The second question for Gruden was about Mack.

So was the third. And the fourth. And the fifth. And the sixth.

Finally, a staffer for the Raiders’ team website broke the trend during Gruden’s first news conference since the defensive end’s Saturday trade to the Chicago Bears. He asked a question about AJ McCarron, the quarterback the team acquired Saturday from the Buffalo Bills for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

“Thanks for changing the subject,” Gruden said.

The next seven questions: Mack.

Predictably, one topic was almost singularly broached to start the 5 p.m. session. Gruden expected nothing less when he sunk into a black, padded office chair inside the Raiders’ media workroom. But as much as Mack’s departure deserved attention, there are plenty of other topics of relevance.

*Gruden and McKenzie’s relationship: A perception has spread in league circles regarding the overall relationship and, in particular, the power dynamic between the Raiders coach and his general manager.

Gruden is aware of it.

The bigger-picture subject arose Sunday when a reporter asked Gruden if there was truth to the idea that, while Gruden pushed for Mack to be traded, McKenzie pulled.

“They’re trying to divide us,” Gruden said. “People are trying to divide us. ‘I wanted him gone. He wanted him here.’ We made a decision as an organization. (Owner) Mark Davis, (contract negotiator) Tom Delaney, we all got the information, and we made a decision together.”

Maybe so.

But that doesn’t soften the perception of their power dynamic.

Gruden very clearly has final say on roster decisions, a fairly predictable development following the 10-year, $100 million contract he signed in January. Some around the NFL wonder for how many seasons their tiered working relationship will prove sustainable.

On Saturday, an NFL agent for a Raiders player summed up the situation during cut day.

“I think Reggie McKenzie really likes him,” he said of his client, “but I don’t think it matters.”

— Rebuilding? Since January, Gruden has made clear he wants to win a Super Bowl before the Raiders leave Oakland. Following Mack’s departure, he shared a more longitudinal view in regard to a championship roster’s construction.

This conversation surfaced when asked if he believed the Raiders can win in 2018.

“That’s the plan,” Gruden said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can to win. We also have to build this football team. We’ve had one winning season in 14 years. We have to do it the right way. We have to make some tough decisions like we have since the beginning of free agency. This is tough to swallow. We wish Khalil the best, obviously.”

— Roster age: Gruden told the truth. Sometimes, it hurts.

At 27.4 years on average, the Raiders owned the NFL’s oldest initial Week 1 roster since at least 2012, according to Philly Voice. Gruden explained this as the result of disappointing drafts. He is correct. Of course, McKenzie orchestrated them.

“We’re trying to hit on the draft,” Gruden said. “We’re trying to draft and develop. Obviously, the last three draft classes, we haven’t gotten a lot of production out of yet. I don’t think there’s anybody left from the ’13 draft. But ’15, ’16, ’17, not much production at all. With that being said, you have to fill holes.”

— New backup: The Raiders are preparing to enter next Monday’s season opener with a backup quarterback who is entirely new to the offense.

Connor Cook was waived Saturday and EJ Manuel was traded. That left McCarron, for whom Oakland traded on Saturday afternoon, as the position’s lone reserve.

“Hopefully, Derek (Carr) stays healthy,” Gruden said. “That’s number one. We have to fast-track AJ. He’s in here now working with (quarterbacks coach) Brian Callahan, and he’ll be a consistent visitor here at this facility for the next few weeks. He’s got a lot of catching up to do and we’ll try to fast-track him the best way we can. There is a possibility that we bring another arm in here, so we’ll see.”

— Not regretting gamble: Anticipating a suspension for a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Saturday.

Gruden said that April’s trade for Bryant, sending a third-round choice to the Pittsburgh Steelers, was not a miscalculation.

“I don’t think so,” Gruden said. “I think the guy is a superb talent. The guy has great talent. We released our second-round draft choice last year and the year before and the year before that. Not everything is a perfect science, but we’ll be criticized for that. It was a risk I thought (was) well worth taking. Perhaps we’ll get Martavis again next year, and we can get the best out of him.”

