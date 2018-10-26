Gruden, Raiders face “formidable” Colts passing game on Sunday

Jon Gruden discusses the weapons on the Indianapolis Colts’ receiving corps as the Raiders play the Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) warms up as head coach Frank Reich looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) catches a touchdown pass as New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — 34, 38, 34 and 37.

That’s the scores the Indianapolis Colts offense have posted in their last four games. The Colts passing game is the featured part of the offense as they’ve scored 20 of the team’s 22 touchdowns on the year.

Entering Sunday’s game, Raiders coach Jon Gruden brings with him the fourth worst defense in football. This presents a tall task against a Colts airstrike that has weapons at wide receiver and the tight end position.

“(Eric) Ebron’s a great receiving tight end and (Jack) Doyle has returned, and a healthy T.Y. Hilton and a healthy (Anthony) Costonzo makes this offense formidable,” Gruden said Friday. They’re capable of scoring a lot of points and Doyle is a matchup problem, Ebron’s a matchup problem, and T.Y. Hilton is a guy that can rip the game open, too.

“So, you got a lot of things that you have to defend.”

Sunday will mark the first game Ebron and Doyle have played together since Doyle injured his hip in Week 2. The tight end duo is something Gruden and his staff have been watching — especially on covering passing downs.

“Well, it depends on what coverage you’re in,” Gruden said. “You know, there’s a lot of ways to play defense. If we’re in man coverage, we’re going to have to have one of our linebackers, potentially one of our safeties walk out and cover one of these guys. That’s a matchup every team in the league is looking for every week.

“We look for it ourselves with our tight end and it depends on what coverage we’re in we’ll determine who’s out there matching up.”

Notables

— Guard Jon Feliciano (ribs), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), defensive end Bruce Irvin (pectoral), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral), tackle Kolton Miller (knee), guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) and cornerback Daryl Worley (ankle) were limited in practice Friday. Worley tweaked his ankle during practice, and is questionable as is Osemele.

— The Colts placed defensive tackle Jihad Ward (ankle) on injured reserve Friday. Ward was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2016 draft. He was traded Ward to Dallas in April; the Cowboys cut him, and he signed with Indianapolis on Sept. 3.

— The Raiders are hosting a free luncheon with families and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas on Tuesday. RMHC aims to provide a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and children who are receiving inpatient or outpatient medical treatment at local hospitals.

