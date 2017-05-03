Here’s a look at the Raiders’ new stadium site in Las Vegas — VIDEO

A look at the Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders billboard is erected on the northeast corner of Dean Martin Drive near Hacienda Avenue on Friday, April 21, 2017, at the proposed Russell Road stadium site in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Oakland Raiders have decided on the location of their new 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. A 62-acre site on Russell Road has been secured by the team.

The plan is to have the stadium constructed and fully operational in time for the 2020 NFL season.

Raiders president Marc Badain said at the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board meeting in April that the Russell Road site was the organization’s preferred location. The day after that meeting, a billboard was erected over the parcel of land that read “The Raiders Are Coming.”

According to documents on file with the Clark County Recorder’s Office website the land was purchased for $77.5 million.

