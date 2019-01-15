Here’s what the Raiders’ Henderson facility will look like — VIDEO

The Raiders broke ground on a Henderson practice facility and headquarters Monday among team executives, football players and city officials.

A rendering of the facility was shown during the groundbreaking ceremony. At more than 320,000 square feet, the Raiders’ headquarters will house one-and-a-half indoor football fields, a training center and office space. Outside the complex will be three more fields, fan seating and a pool.

The Raiders are slated to begin playing at the new 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium in time for the 2020 season. The team’s Henderson facility is slated to be open in the spring of that year.

