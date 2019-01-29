Interest in Raiders’ Nevada license plate off to strong start

Fans of the Silver and Black have flocked to state DMV locations to nab their Raiders Nevada specialty license plates.

The Raiders Nevada specialty license plate will debut on roads in January 2019. Courtesy of Raiders.com.

Boulder City resident Tony Cloud attaches his newly acquired Raiders Nevada specialty license plate to his pickup truck on the first day of its availability, Monday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas-Review Journal)

Golden Knights "Vegas Born" license plates (dmvnv.com)

Twenty-five-year Las Vegas Resident Bernard Turner, is among thousands of Nevada motorists who purchased the Vegas Golden Knights "Vegas Born" Nevada specialty license plate in its first two months of availability. Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the first two weeks of availability, there have been 840 active registrations by Nevada motorists for the Raiders license plate, according to Kevin Malone, DMV spokesperson.

In comparison, the Golden Knights specialty plate, that was released in October, saw 1,507 registrations in its first week.

That total has jumped since then, with 16,135 active registrations of the “Vegas Born” plate as of Jan. 28, the DMV said.

The Raiders plate comes a year and a half before the team relocates to Las Vegas and its new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium, located on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15.

A standard plate costs $62, with a personalized version cost an additional $35 annually. Of that, $30 from each plate registration goes to the team’s charitable arm, The Raiders Foundation.

Those proceeds are planned to go to a nonprofit organization of the team’s choice each year that supports military, boosts youth development or grows the game of football in Southern Nevada, the Raiders said.

The Raiders hope to sell 17,000 plates in the first year, which would generate over $500,000 for their charitable arm, according to the team.

A Golden Knights Nevada license plate costs $37, with a $10 per year registration renewal fee, with no money going toward a charitable cause.

The team will look to change that in the 2019 Legislative session, which kicks off next week. The team hopes to attach its VGK Foundation to the plates sales, which focuses on various areas of need in the Las Vegas valley, including children in sports, enhancing education for both students and teachers, military initiatives, homelessness and hunger issues.

