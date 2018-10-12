Is the NFL accepted by fans overseas? — VIDEO

Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney takes to the streets of London, England, ahead of the Raiders facing the Seattle Seahawks, to find out if the NFL is accepted, if the game is understood and what it’s fan base is like outside of the United States.

It’s week 6 of the NFL season and the Raiders are traveling to London to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney took to the streets to seek out the NFL fans and to find out who overseas understands the game of American football and if they’d want to see a franchise come to their country.

The Raiders will face the Seahawks at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 16.

Check out the video above.

