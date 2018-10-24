Jets’ Bilal Powell needs surgery on neck injury, could end career

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it’s a potentially career-ending injury.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is helped off the field after being hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Bilal Powell needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it’s a potentially career-ending injury.

Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room.

Bowles says the injury is similar to the one that sidelined wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for all of last season, but adds that it’s a bit worse.

The playing future for Powell, the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher, was already uncertain before the grim news. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

The team also has announced it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets’ injury-plagued positions.