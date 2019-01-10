Jets hire ex-Dolphins coach Adam Gase

A person familiar with the decision says the New York Jets have hired former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their head coach.

Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami, including a playoff game in 2016, before being fired after this season. The 40-year-old coach worked as an assistant with Detroit, San Francisco and Denver before being promoted to offensive coordinator by the Broncos in 2013 and drawing rave reviews from Peyton Manning.

Gase followed coach John Fox to Chicago in 2015 to be the Bears’ offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach the following season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because the team had not yet announced the hiring.

Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons.