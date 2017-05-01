Ken Griffey Jr.’s son, Trey Griffey, signs with Indianapolis Colts

Arizona running back Trey Griffey (5) makes the catch in front of Washington defensive back John Ross (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Undrafted Arizona wide receiver Trey Griffey signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Griffey is the son of baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.

Trey Griffey had 23 receptions with the Wildcats in 2016.

He was drafted in the 24th and final round by the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 MLB draft. The pick was more of an homage to Griffey Jr., the 10-time Gold Glove outfielder and slugger who entered the Hall of Fame in 2016, as Trey Griffey last played baseball as a teenager.

The Colts have invested heavily in wide receivers recently.

T.Y. Hilton is atop the depth chart with Phillip Dorsett and Donte Moncrief behind him. New general manager Chris Ballard also added former Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken in free agency.