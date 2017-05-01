LA Rams cornerback Troy Hill gets 2-game suspension

Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (32) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) during a NFL game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill was suspended for the first two games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

Hill will miss the first two games of the regular season but will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

An undrafted free agent out of Oregon, Hill appeared in 12 games (four starts) for the Rams last season and registered 40 tackles.

However, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in November, released by the team and re-signed one day later after clearing waivers.

Hill called it a “humbling experience” following his arrest. He crashed his Mercedes Benz into the back of a truck and was arrested by the California Highway Patrol after he was administered a sobriety test.

The 25-year-old Hill was on the rosters of the Rams, New England and Cincinnati during the 2015 season, appearing in three games with the Bengals and recording six tackles.