LA Rams stadium opening date pushed back 1 year to 2020

In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, the Hollywood Park Casino stands on the grounds of the former Hollywood Park horse-racing track in Inglewood, Calif. The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, Calif., has been pushed back one year to 2020. The Los Angeles Rams are financing the stadium to be shared with the Los Angeles Chargers. The delay is blamed on heavy rains that have hindered the excavation process in recent months. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES — The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020.

Los Angeles Rams spokesman Artis Twyman confirmed the delay Thursday for the stadium, which will be shared by the NFL’s Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The stadium was scheduled to open before the 2019 NFL season. It will now open before the 2020 season.

According to the Rams, who are financing the stadium, developers blame the delays on record rains in the Los Angeles area over the past several months. They’ve hindered the extensive excavation necessary to complete the large project.

The Rams are likely to stay in the Coliseum for the 2019 season. The Chargers will stay at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in 2019.