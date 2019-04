Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock speak to the media after round one of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock asked players plenty of questions as he prepared for Thursday’s NFL draft.

But one question focused on just how the players would adapt to life in Las Vegas once the team moves to town in 2020.

“For the record, we asked 112 kids if they’d be OK on the Las Vegas Strip or if it was going to be a problem,” Mayock said. “All 112 said ‘no coach, it’ll be fine.’ We didn’t find one guy that admitted that Las Vegas was going to be an issue. So they all lied to us.”