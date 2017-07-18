Lions’ Armonty Bryant suspended for first 4 games of season

Bryant will miss the first four games of the upcoming season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

He can return to the active roster on Oct. 2.

The 26-year-old Bryant re-signed with Detroit in March after he had three sacks in five games.

Detroit signed Bryant after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After contributing in Detroit briefly last season, he was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.

Bryant had 5½ sacks for the Browns in 2015 and has 11½ sacks in his 36-game, four-year career.