ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Raiders/NFL

Lions DE Armonty Bryant suspended

July 18, 2017 - 2:52 pm
 

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

He can return to the active roster on Oct. 2.

The 26-year-old Bryant re-signed with Detroit in March after he had three sacks in five games.

Detroit signed Bryant after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After contributing in Detroit briefly last season, he was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.

Bryant had 5½ sacks for the Browns in 2015 and has 11½ sacks in his 36-game, four-year career.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders/NFL Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like