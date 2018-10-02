Mahomes, Chiefs rally past Broncos, 27-23

Patrick Mahomes rallied the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) avoids a the tackle of Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes the tackle of Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes rallied the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Chiefs (4-0) took a two-game lead over the Broncos (2-2) in the AFC West with their sixth straight win over their rivals.

Down 23-13, Mahomes directed a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes and culminated with a 2-yard TD toss to tight end Travis Kelce, then added a 60-yard touchdown drive, handing off to Kareem Hunt for the 4-yard score with 1:39 remaining.

It was the first time since 2004 that the Broncos blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead at home.

Denver abandoned its successful ground game in favor of three-wide receiver sets that resulted in a quick three-and-out in between Kansas City’s scoring drives.