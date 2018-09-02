Marshawn Lynch opens Las Vegas store, talks about Mack trade

Marshawn Lynch slouched motionless in the middle of his new Beast Mode apparel store that opened Saturday at Town Square Las Vegas.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch at the grand opening of his store, Beastmode, in Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders running back sporting a gold jacket had his right hand on his temple like he had a lot on his mind.

Lynch wasn’t his usual animated self. Something was bothering him.

Was he stressing over the numerous transactions the Raiders made on cut down day, including the blockbuster trade that sent star defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks?

No, it was the tedious mall music playing.

“We ain’t playing that (expletive) music,” Lynch said.

Hip-hop music began to blast inside the store as an upbeat Lynch jumped on a bicycle to greet fans and customers waiting outside in a long line to peruse Beast Mode products.

Lynch has been in the league too long to dwell on trades and roster cuts. The 11-year veteran — 12 if you count the retired season of 2016 — has seen it all in the football business.

Lynch was traded by the Buffalo Bills four games into the 2010 season to the Seattle Seahawks for a fourth- and fifth-round pick. It ended up being one of the best moves of his career as Lynch became a household name and Super Bowl champion in Seattle.

He wants a similar outcome for Mack in Chicago.

“After 12 years, nothing surprises me,” Lynch said. “This is part of football. I’ve been doing this for 12 years. … I wish the best for ‘K Mack’ and I hope he gets that check he’s looking for.”

Mack got that check. The 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year signed a contract extension with the Bears worth $141 million for six years and includes $90 million in guarantees. It’s the richest contract ever for a defensive player.

Outside the store, many fans also wished well for Mack’s next journey. They admitted to being disappointed and angry initially when the news broke Saturday morning.

“Players come and go,” said Jerry Alcala, a Las Vegas resident and longtime Raiders fan. “Greed kills also, but you know what, once a Raider, always a Raider no matter what. Good luck to where you’re going, and we’ll see you in Chicago. The Bears got another Brian Urlacher.”

Mario Sanchez, 27, an Oakland native who made the trip for the Beast Mode opening, wanted the Raiders to wait at least another year before considering a trade. But he’s moved on and is excited about the futures of Raiders rookies Arden Key and Maurice Hurst.

“A little disappointed,” Sanchez said. “They’re leaving Oakland, now this. It hurts.”

Alfredo Arceo, 35, said he called his friend in the morning to discuss the trade. While holding a Skittles bag with Lynch’s face on it, Arceo shouted, “The Raiders are going to beat the Rams (in the season opener Sept. 10).”

On social media, numerous Raiders fans were furious with the team trading Mack and blamed coach Jon Gruden, who appears to have final say on every team move.

At the back of the line outside the Beast Mode store, the general sense was “Chucky” still had plenty of support from Raiders fans. He definitely has Lynch’s approval.

“I know a football coach who’s hella smart and intelligent at putting (teams) together and be rocking,” Lynch said about Gruden.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.