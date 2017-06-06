Marshawn Lynch: Raiders’ Las Vegas move ended retirement

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, center, runs during an NFL football team activity Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch spoke to Bay Area reporters Tuesday for the first time since his April signing.

He kept it authentic.

The Raiders running back spoke calmly, his voice barely audible to those nearby. He wore a black sweatshirt with a hoodie draped over his dreadlocks. He spoke genuinely about Oakland, his hometown city for which he now plays, as a profanity or three slipped through a press conference that was televised live nationally.

But perhaps nothing was more authentic than the cited reason he was there.

Lynch, a graduate of Oakland Technical High and college product of nearby Cal in Berkeley, said he decided to come out of retirement and join the Raiders “when I found out they was leaving” for Las Vegas. He elaborated in detail the depth of his connection to Oakland and its role in his decision to return to football following a one-year void.

Playing for Oakland, he said, is a “dream come true.”

“It’s always been something, being from Oakland, that you want to play at home or have the opportunity,” Lynch said. “Them staying (in Oakland) probably wouldn’t have been so big for me to want to come and play. Knowing that they was leaving, a lot of the kids here probably won’t have an opportunity to see most of their idols growing up, being they (won’t) be in the hometown anymore. With me being from here, continuing to be here, it gives them an opportunity.”

Objectively, this is an attractive time to join the Raiders.

The team is considered on the rise, led by ascending quarterback Derek Carr and Khalil Mack, the 2016 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. It has one of the league’s best offensive lines behind which to run. The franchise is coming off a 12-4 season.

Lynch said such details are “great, but it’s more about Oakland, though.”

“The way we feel about where we’re from and why we represent where we’re from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down,” Lynch said. “Every home game that I get to come to this (stadium), I’m probably going to be riding with the whole town. … It ain’t like, ‘I’m comin’ to ya’ll city and riding with ya’ll.’ This is actually born and raised and bred and pissing in hallways and running down them alleyways. I really did that right here, and now I get an opportunity to play here.”

