Marshawn Lynch visits Raiders facility

Marshawn Terrell Lynch, former American football running back, holds his trophy as he is enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Marshawn Terrell Lynch, former American football running back, holds his trophy as he is enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Marshawn Terrell Lynch, former American football running back, holds his trophy as he is enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the sidelines and chats with players on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch rushes against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite.

A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn’t announced by the team. The visit was first reported by recently retired Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, who now writes for Barstool Sports.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told a Seattle radio station that a deal to send Lynch to Oakland has been discussed in case he does come out of retirement.