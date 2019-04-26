MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Nashville parties during 2019 NFL Draft — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2019 - 3:12 pm

From decked-out players to fans showing their team colors, Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, was a sea of football lovers Thursday, enjoying the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Music City rocked through the night with music and entertainment as the top selections were announced.

