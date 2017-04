A Raiders billboard is erected Friday, April 21, 2017, at the proposed Russell Road stadium site in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

A billboard was put up Friday at a proposed site of a Las Vegas football stadium declaring “The Raiders Are Coming.”

The billboard is at the Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive location, and does not say who is responsible for the message. The site is one of many proposed locations for the 65,000-seat domed stadium, which is schedule to be completed in 2020. The location is the key site that Raiders officials desire for the stadium.

