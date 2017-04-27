ad-fullscreen
New York Giants pick up Odell Beckham Jr.’s 5th-year option

By Tom Canavan The Associated Press
April 27, 2017 - 2:45 pm
 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract.

The Giants announced the move Thursday, hours before the NFL draft began.

In each of his first three seasons, Beckham has led the Giants in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. The 2014 first-round draft pick is the first Giants player to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons since Hall of Famer linebacker Lawrence Taylor (1981-83).

Beckham had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in helping the Giants get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The reception total was third in the league, and it is the second-highest total in Giants’ history, behind Steve Smith’s 107 in 2009.

Beckham’s 1,367 receiving yards also were third in the league.

His career totals are 288 receptions, 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Beckham and Miami’s Jarvis Landry — his former LSU teammate — share the NFL record for the most receptions in the first three seasons of a career.

