NFL Network’s Mike Mayock interviewed for Raiders’ GM job

Mike Mayock, arguably the face of NFL Network’s draft coverage, recently interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager vacancy, he confirmed Sunday afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An NFL Network analyst could join Jon Gruden in a high-profile switch from the broadcast booth.

Mike Mayock, arguably the face of the network’s draft coverage, recently interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager vacancy, he confirmed Sunday afternoon. He spoke from inside the Arrowhead Stadium press box, having just finished his lunch before the Raiders kicked off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minutes earlier, two of Mayock’s co-workers broke news of his interview.

“What, is that out now?” Mayock said when notified of the report. “All I can say is I had an interview. I know they’ve interviewed a whole bunch of guys. And I have no idea the status.”

Mayock, 60, was a defensive back at Boston College.

He experienced a brief NFL career as an athlete, the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting him during the 10th round of the 1981 draft. He played for the New York Giants in 1982 and 1983 but became better known for the broadcasting career that followed.

Although versed in calling games, he has carved a niche as a draft analyst.

Such roles include coverage of the Senior Bowl each January from Mobile, Alabama. He is highly respected within the sports media community for conference calls that span multiple hours. During those, he fields questions from across the country about various prospects and leaguewide trends.

Like Gruden did for ESPN, Mayock occupies a premium analyst seat during draft coverage each year.

Perhaps he will follow Gruden into Oakland’s war room.

Regarding his presence at Sunday’s game, Mayock said that he was “scheduled to be here anyway,” adding that he attends a game each week.

On Sunday, NFL Network also reported that the Raiders have fulfilled their Rooney Rule requirement. That means they can fill their GM vacancy whenever they see fit. The team fired general manager Reggie McKenzie on Dec. 9.

