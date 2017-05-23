NFL owners approve lease for Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

CHICAGO — NFL owners on Tuesday approved the stadium lease for the Raiders in Las Vegas, allowing the project to move forward toward an anticipated opening for the 2020 season, according to sources involved the decision.
The league had pushed the Stadium Authority Board in Las Vegas to complete the lease before owners met for their annual spring meetings at a downtown hotel here.
The SAB voted unanimously in favor of the lease for the $1.9 billion stadium off Russell Road on Thursday.
A key point in the lease is a provision to prevent gaming at the stadium, although NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was expected to address the potential of mobile gaming at games during a press conference later Tuesday.
The owners were obviously satisfied enough with the lease in its present form, despite things like UNLV agreeing to terms of its shared use of the stadium and community benefits and the Raiders securing all necessary studies and permits still needing to be finalized.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for more details.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter
RELATED
Raiders, Las Vegas stadium on agenda for NFL owners meetings
If all goes as planned, prepare to party in Las Vegas in 2020
Raiders to Las Vegas journey continues to move at breakneck speed