NFL owners approve lease for Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

A Raiders billboard is erected on the northeast corner of Dean Martin Drive near Hacienda Avenue on Friday, April 21, 2017, at the proposed Russell Road stadium site in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, speaks with NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman at the NFL owners meeting in Chicago, Ill., at the JW Marriott on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives at the NFL owners meetings in Chicago, Ill., at the JW Marriott on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis makes his way to the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis at the NFL owners meeting in Chicago, Ill., at the JW Marriott on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arrives at the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, arrives at the owners meeting in Chicago, Ill., where he's greeted by Jacksonville Jaguars senior vice president Tony Khan on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis arrives at the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam makes his way to the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, left, speaks to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, at the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks to reporters at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., during a break at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks through a hallway of the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., during a break at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New York Giants owner John Mara, right, speaks to a reporter during a break at the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, walks out to the buffet area at the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, center, meets with his colleagues during a break at the NFL owners meeting at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan arrives at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., for the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, arrives at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, Ill., where the league's owners are meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

CHICAGO — NFL owners on Tuesday approved the stadium lease for the Raiders in Las Vegas, allowing the project to move forward toward an anticipated opening for the 2020 season, according to sources involved the decision.

The league had pushed the Stadium Authority Board in Las Vegas to complete the lease before owners met for their annual spring meetings at a downtown hotel here.

The SAB voted unanimously in favor of the lease for the $1.9 billion stadium off Russell Road on Thursday.

A key point in the lease is a provision to prevent gaming at the stadium, although NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was expected to address the potential of mobile gaming at games during a press conference later Tuesday.

The owners were obviously satisfied enough with the lease in its present form, despite things like UNLV agreeing to terms of its shared use of the stadium and community benefits and the Raiders securing all necessary studies and permits still needing to be finalized.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for more details.

