NFL players wear custom shoes for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ — PHOTOS

Every year, NFL players showcase their favorite charities and organizations during “My Cleats, My Cause” weekend.
Rather than wearing standard team-issued cleats, players are allowed to wear custom cleats that bring awareness to a variety of causes players are passionate about.
Raiders running back DeAndre Washington wore custom cleats honoring his late sister and bringing awareness to gun violence. Quarterback Derek Carr wore cleats with his son’s name, Dallas, and the logo for Valley Children’s Hospital in California. Carr’s son underwent treatment shortly after he was born at the hospital.
Check out the gallery above for the different cleats showcased around the league.